Malawi: Mzuzu-Karonga M1 Road Affected By Landslide, Ra Confirms

5 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that part of the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road has been affected by a landslide, following heavy rains the northern region has experiencing.

The affected Mzuzu-Karonga M1 Road

The road has particularly been affected at Mbuta, approximately 125 km from Mzuzu and 100km from the lakeshore district of Karonga.

RA Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Emmanuel Matapa said in a statement that part of the mountain is sliding downwards into the road causing heaving and breaking of the road surface.

"This is due to saturation of water inside the mountain. Road Authority engineers are already on site with contractors to clear the debris and reduce hydrostatic pressure resulting from the water saturation," says Matapa.

He therefore advises motorists travelling between Mzuzu and Karonga to be cautious as they approach the site were traffic is using one lane.

Heavy rains there have resulted floods, particulary in Karonga where one died after attempting to cross a swelling river and over 450 households displaced.

Villages that have been due to the flooding of North Rukuru River are Kambitoto, Mwanjera, Mwangolera, Mukupa, Mbwefu, Kafikisira and Katunga.

The district has been receiving heavy rains for the past one week causing main rivers including North Rukuru to flood, also affecting some crops and livestock.

Last month, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services issued a warning of heaviest rainfall over high ground and lakeshore areas and likely to cause floods over some southern, central, northern and lakeshore areas and rivers.

The Department further warned people against crossing flooding areas and swelling rivers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Is the African Union Capable of 'Silencing the Guns in Africa'?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.