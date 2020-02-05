Malawi: Mzuzu-Karonga M1 Road Affected By Landslide, Ra Confirms

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that part of the Mzuzu-Karonga M1 road has been affected by a landslide, following heavy rains the northern region has experiencing.

The affected Mzuzu-Karonga M1 Road

The road has particularly been affected at Mbuta, approximately 125 km from Mzuzu and 100km from the lakeshore district of Karonga.

RA Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Emmanuel Matapa said in a statement that part of the mountain is sliding downwards into the road causing heaving and breaking of the road surface.

"This is due to saturation of water inside the mountain. Road Authority engineers are already on site with contractors to clear the debris and reduce hydrostatic pressure resulting from the water saturation," says Matapa.

He therefore advises motorists travelling between Mzuzu and Karonga to be cautious as they approach the site were traffic is using one lane.

Heavy rains there have resulted floods, particulary in Karonga where one died after attempting to cross a swelling river and over 450 households displaced.

Villages that have been due to the flooding of North Rukuru River are Kambitoto, Mwanjera, Mwangolera, Mukupa, Mbwefu, Kafikisira and Katunga.

The district has been receiving heavy rains for the past one week causing main rivers including North Rukuru to flood, also affecting some crops and livestock.

Last month, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services issued a warning of heaviest rainfall over high ground and lakeshore areas and likely to cause floods over some southern, central, northern and lakeshore areas and rivers.

The Department further warned people against crossing flooding areas and swelling rivers.