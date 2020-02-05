Ghana: Swimming - Ghana to Host Cana Zone II Champs

5 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

Ghana will host the 2020 CANA zone II senior swimming championship at the newly constructed swimming pool located within the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom from March 5-8.

Twenty two countries would be competing in the event which is expected to attract patronage from across the world.

Speaking ahead of the event, President of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA), Mr. Theophilus Wilson Edzie indicated the GSA's readiness to host a great competition, adding that, 'the pool is ready for the big event.'

He was optimistic that Ghana's swimming team would take advantage of home support to win, despite the expected opposition.

He said, swimming was a very healthy sport and urged more Ghanaians especially children to engage in swimming in order to compete for the nation.

The association would today hold at press conference to highlight details of the competition and schedule ahead of the big event.

The Sports Emporium has received huge commendation from swimming enthusiasts and sports lovers for providing a standard swimming pool that would host such competitions.

