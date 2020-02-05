Ghana: Gba to Meet Allotey Today

5 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) will be locked up in a crunch meeting today to consider a number of disciplinary actions against boxers including WBO Africa welterweight champion, Patrick Allotey.

Allotey has been in the news for the wrong reasons for the past two weeks after assaulting a football fan at the Accra Sports Stadium during a Hearts versus Kotoko encounter.

Today at the GBA Head Office at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Allotey and managers as well as sympathizers will appear before the GBA hierarchy to be led by its president, Peter Zwennes.

According to sources close to the GBA, Allotey will be queried about events on the said date when a misunderstanding ensued between and a fan that resulted in a fierce confrontation.

The altercation left the soccer fan, Michael Siaw, with a deep gush around the left, leading to a subsequent arrest of the boxer who was interrogated and granted bail.

The boxer has since apologized profusely and made overtures to the victim and his family and today's meeting will be a defining moment as the GBA decides the fate of one of Ghana's potential boxing world champions.

