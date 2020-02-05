Angola: Willete Beat Academica Do Lobito

5 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Wiliete defeated Académica do Lobito 1-0 on Sunday in the 18th round of Angola's top division football championship to climb to the eighth position with 22 points, while the latter dropped to sixth position with 25 points.

Recreativo da Caála beat Cuando Cubango FC 1 -0, while FC Bravos do Maquis thrashed Ferrovia do Huambo, 3-0.

Other results of the 18th round recorded Interclube-Santa Rita (3-1) and Recreativo do Libolo-Progresso do Sambizanga (0-1).

1º de Agosto-Sagrada Esperança and Petro de Luanda-Desportivo da Huíla games were postponed due to 1º de Agosto's participation in CAF Champions League.

The competition is led by 1º de Agosto with 37 points plus one points than Petro in second position.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Is the African Union Capable of 'Silencing the Guns in Africa'?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.