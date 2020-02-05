Angola: Willete Beat Academica Do Lobito

Luanda — Wiliete defeated Académica do Lobito 1-0 on Sunday in the 18th round of Angola's top division football championship to climb to the eighth position with 22 points, while the latter dropped to sixth position with 25 points.

Recreativo da Caála beat Cuando Cubango FC 1 -0, while FC Bravos do Maquis thrashed Ferrovia do Huambo, 3-0.

Other results of the 18th round recorded Interclube-Santa Rita (3-1) and Recreativo do Libolo-Progresso do Sambizanga (0-1).

1º de Agosto-Sagrada Esperança and Petro de Luanda-Desportivo da Huíla games were postponed due to 1º de Agosto's participation in CAF Champions League.

The competition is led by 1º de Agosto with 37 points plus one points than Petro in second position.