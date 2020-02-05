Uganda: Lira Gets Shs2b for Roadworks

5 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Frank Jean Okot

Lira District has received Shs1.9 billion from the Ministry of Works and Transport to rehabilitate roads in Erute South.

The roads to be worked on include Wiodyek- Ayito (4km), Ayito-Wigweng (10km), Kulu Omati-Awita-Akolodong (6km), Acanadiro-Adyelowango-Atyang (4.8km).

The development comes after the community complained of the poor roads that had affected access to social amenities such as schools, health centres and markets.

Mr Alex Oremo Alot, the district chairperson, said the funds were lobbied by the area Members of Parliament through different parliamentary committees.

The district engineer, Mr Francis Ariong, applauded government for their timely intervention, adding that the contractor has been given only eight months to complete the work. He said the roadworks will include drainage, gravelling and swamp filling.

Mr Bernard Adoko, the Amach Sub-county, chairperson, said his area will also benefit from the development.

Ms Fiona Akite, a resident, said people who are living in Amach and Agali sub-counties were not accessing quality services as result of bad state of their roads.

"If these roads are worked on, we are very optimistic that access to services will improve and our livelihoods will improve," she said.

The Lira woman MP, Ms Joy Atim Ongom, said lobbying for the funds was a joint effect of all Lira legislators.

