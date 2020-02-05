Central Africa: Great Lakes Hails Rwanda, Uganda Disagreement Solution

5 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Nairobi — The Great Lakes Region Technical Support Committee, in Nairobi, welcomed the efforts of the President of Angola, João Lourenço, for the "African solution" to the dispute between Rwanda and Uganda.

This congratulation was made public last Monday, during the meeting of the Technical Support Committee on the Regional Mechanism for Supervision of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Great Lakes Region, which took place from 03 to 4th February in the Kenyan capital.

At the meeting attended by the Angolan ambassador to that country, Sianga Abílio, the Committee encouraged Angola's efforts to stabilize peace and security in the region.

Before, Ambassador Sianga Abílio spoke about the latest developments in the region, reiterating the importance of João Lourenço's leadership, when "joining his brothers at the same table in search of solutions for the Great Lakes region to find peace and security". The ambassador referred to the Quadripartite Summit held in Luanda, on February 2nd of this year, with the participation of the Presidents, Yoweri Museveni, Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekedi.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Is the African Union Capable of 'Silencing the Guns in Africa'?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.