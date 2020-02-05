Africa: Secretary Pompeo's Travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman

5 February 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

Washington, DC — U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman from February 13-22, 2020.

On Friday, February 14, Secretary Pompeo will arrive in Munich, Germany where he will lead the U.S. delegation to the Munich Security Conference.  While in Munich, the Secretary will deliver remarks to the Conference and meet with his counterparts and key leaders to discuss security priorities.

The Secretary will then travel to Dakar, Senegal from February 15-16, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Amadou Ba to discuss how to deepen our strong security and economic partnership.

The Secretary will travel to Luanda, Angola on February 17, where he will meet with President Joao Lourenço and Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto to reaffirm U.S. support for Angola’s anti-corruption and democratization efforts.  He will also meet with economic stakeholders and the business community to discuss the fight against corruption, and growing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Following Luanda, the Secretary will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from February 17-19.  He will meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda.  Secretary Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and deliver remarks.

Lastly, the Secretary will travel to the Middle East, where he will stop in Riyadh from February 19-21 to discuss regional and bilateral issues — including Iran, Yemen, and human rights — with the Saudi leadership.  The Secretary will then travel to Oman to express his condolences on the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said and to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to underscore the United States’ steadfast partnership with Oman.

