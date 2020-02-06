Sudan: Sovereign Council Issues Statement On Meeting Between Al-Burhan and Israeli Prime Minister

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereign Council on Tuesday issued a statement on Monday's encounter between its president, Lieutenant General Abdul Fatah Al Burhan and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Entebbe, Uganda.

The statement said the meeting was spurred by the responsibility of the president to preserve and protect Sudanese national security and to achieve the highest interests of the Sudanese people.

The statement said out that remained to be underlined the principled position of the Sudan towards the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state.

"A meeting brought me yesterday together with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda. I took that step out of my responsibility on the need to work tirelessly for preserving and protecting the Sudanese national security and to achieve the highest interests of the Sudanese people. I would like to reiterate that the discussion and development of the relations between the Sudan and Israel remains the responsibility of the concerned institutions, in accordance with the Constitutional Documents." The President of the council, Gen Burhan was quoted as explaining.

He said he would also like to underline the principled position of the Sudan towards the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to have their own independent state.

"This position was never changed and would never change, and continues in line with the Arab Consensus and the resolutions of the Arab League." The statement added