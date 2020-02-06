Sudan Sovereign Council - El Burhan-Netanyahu Meeting Was for National Security

Khartoum — Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council said in a statement yesterday that Monday's encounter of its president Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Ugandan capital Entebbe was driven by "his responsibility to preserve and protect Sudanese national security and to achieve the highest interests of the Sudanese people".

The statement said the Sovereign Council adheres to Sudan's position regarding the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state.

The official Sudanese news agency SUNA quotes Lt Gen El Burhan: "A meeting yesterday brought me together with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda. I took that step because of my responsibility to work tirelessly to preserve and protect the Sudanese national security and to achieve the highest interests of the Sudanese people. I would like to reiterate that the discussion and development of the relations between Sudan and Israel remains the responsibility of the designated institutions, in accordance with the Constitutional Document."

The statement added that Sudan's position towards the Palestinian cause "has not changed, will never change, and continues to be in line with the consensus in the Arab world and the resolutions of the Arab League."

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.