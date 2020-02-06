Sudan: Hamdouk's First Comment On the Meeting With Netanyahu

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has welcomed the press circular issued by the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fatah Al-Burhan, on his meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, stating that the government will remain committed to moving towards achieving the goals of the transitional period and to overcoming all challenges.

This came in his tweet Wednesday on (Twitter) in which he stated that the The road to meaningful change in Sudan is riddled with challenges and obstacles. However, we must understand that abiding to legal institutional roles and responsibilities is key to building a truly democratic state.

He stressed that the transitional government as a whole must ensure accountability, responsibility and transparency in all decisions made.

He asserted that the constitutional declaration remains the legal framework for this transition and all should abide by what it outlines and in this setting, "it states that decisions related to Sudan's foreign affairs must be made by the Council of Ministers".