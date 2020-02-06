Sudan: Faisal On His Facebook Page About Al-Burhan-Netanyahu Meet

5 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Hereunder Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes text of what has been written by Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Salih on his Facebook page about Al-Burhan-Netanyahu meet:-

He wrote: "My stance towards the meeting of the President of the Sovereign Council, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, with the Israeli Prime Minister is based on two points:-

1- Sovereignty Council Chairman's taking and deciding on the issue of Sudan's foreign relations individually constitutes violation to the Constitutional Document and contravening to the jurisdictions of the executive organ.

2- Dealing with Israel in this manner and individually meeting with Netanyahu constitute violation and contravening to the firm Sudanese position over all eras of no normalization and no relations with Israel except after the recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to establish their own independent state with full sovereignty. And this is a stance the transitional government structures, with their limited powers, are not in a position to change it, but the matter should be left to the legislative council or the constitutional conference and the elected government."

