Zimbabwe: Promoter Defends Burna Boy Ticket Prices

Organisers of the Burna Boy concert scheduled to take place at Hellenic Sports Club, Harare, on April 17 have defended their pricing following mixed reactions by fans.

Some fans have said the ticket prices are beyond their reach in such an economic environment as obtaining in Zimbabwe while others argue that they are fair considering the mammoth costs involved when bringing in such a big artiste.

The promoters are charging US$35 for an ordinary ticket while the VIP ticket is going for US$100.

Usually, Burna Boy tickets can go for about US$80 with an average price of $89 at international concerts.

According to the numbers delivered by the African Zone Facts in October last year, Burna Boy charges N15 million (R618 442,50) around Lagos.

Outside of Nigeria for international shows he charges US$150 000 (R2 236 837,50).

The amount is in addition to a private jet promoters must hire to fly him to his shows.

However, Burna Boy, who hails from Nigeria, is set to share the stage with Winky D, Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah, Asaph, Tammy Moyo, Enzo Ishall and Sulumani Chimbetu.

In an interview with The Herald, Elton Kurima of event promoter Kayse Connect, said the ticket pricing was justified although there was room for adjustment.

"We got the concerns of the people but they too need to understand that there is a lot of planning and finances taking place.

"I have seen and received a lot of complaints with some people saying that it was too much to charge US$35 for the concert. We want to give people value for money. I can't share the plan of the stage and lightning among others but what I can say is there is room to reduce the prices. I can't confirm to how much as of now before my next meeting but I am going to take it up," he said.

Kurima said they got in touch with Burna Boy last year before his already planned tour and agreed on certain fees.

"We approached him separately before his tours and he highlighted his demands. The reason we decided to bring him back is because of his trendsetting and at the same time he is an inspiration to most upcoming musicians hence we want them to share and learn some from him," he said.

Asked about their line-up which some have described as "gango" -- a mixture of genres -- considering they are bringing together musicians of different genres, Kurima said they were guided by people's choices.

"We know some people would want to have one artiste on stage the whole night or for some hours like what big artistes such as Beyonce, Jay Z and Davido sometimes do but we also wanted to consider what the people feel and want.

"We selected Jah Prayzah and Winky D because of their association with crowds. Enzo Ishall was chosen because he is a fast rising star, so we decided to rope him in. Tammy and Ammara are representing women musicians and I am sure music lovers will agree with me," he said.

Kayse Connect Promotions are the people behind the succesful concert of another Nigerian superstar, Patoranking, and recently they hosted the gospel fiesta held on New Year's Day at the Rainbow Towers.