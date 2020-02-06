Malawi: Tributes Pour in for Mzuzu Based Rapper K-Man Killed in Car Crash

Many people have paid tribute to Mzuzu-based urban musician K-Man who was pronounced dead at Mzuzu Central Hospital after he got involved in a car crash as he drove around the city to celebrate the annulment of the 2019 presidential election Tuesday night.

K-Man, born Khwima Moyo, was a household name amongst urban music lovers in the country-especially the northern region-who rose to fame for his hit track Together about a decade ago.

Moyo was also an entrepreneur and businessman who owned a number of shops in Mzuzu's Taifa market.

Multi-award winning artist, Gwamba, in his ode, describe K-Man's death as a big loss.

In his message on Facebook, Gwamba said: "He was the first guy to book me for a gig in Mzuzu. Rest well young king."

And Spark Liko said "it is sad to lose you when you were just about to maturely ripen. Rest well brother."

Ironically, his last song released not more than ten days ago is titled Ngozi.

In the song the persona touts the beauty of a woman who he says will make him fail to concentrate and eventually get him into an accident.