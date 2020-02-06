Kenya: Judiciary to Hold Public Hearings On Budget Cuts

5 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — The Judiciary is now planning to have public hearings to help Kenyans understand its budgetary allocations, and what it needs to sustain its operations.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, told a pre-budget meeting on Wednesday their operations are crippled due to lack of funds.

She said the judiciary requires Sh4 billion to facilitate the building of courts and sustain 53 mobile courts in the country.

So dire is the financial crisis that five Court of Appeal Judges were recalled back to Nairobi due to lack of funds to sustain them.

Operations such as mobile courts, circuit courts of the Court of Appeal and Tribunals were suspended, leaving litigants in a dilemma as to when their matters will be concluded.

"Failing to fund the Judiciary affects other agencies that are in the justice sector, We have a huge pending bill to pay our lawyers, they refuse to come to court there is nothing much we can do, meanwhile people are rotting in jail as a result of this," she said.

The Judiciary had requested for Sh31.2 billion allocation for this financial year but Parliament allocated it Sh14.5 billion, which the Treasury later slashed to Sh11.5 billion.

The figure was however, revised on October 28 after the High Court restrained National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani from implementing austerity measures touching on the Judiciary pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Law Society of Kenya Deputy Secretary Collins Odhiambo, who spoke at the Wednesday forum, noted that the budgetary cuts were slowing down the upgrading of Judiciary digitization plans which has in turn increased the number of pending cases.

"When the Judicial budget was cut, completing infrastructure was slowed down, it also interfered with matters of the court," he stated

Amadi explained that the Judicial Service Commission requires funding to carry out the recruitment and appointment of 100 more Magistrates to deal with the backlog of 425,161 cases.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.