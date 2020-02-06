Nigeria: Commendation As Ganduje Constitutes Kano's Primary Healthcare Board

5 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The constitution of the Kano State Primary Healthcare board by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will go a long way in promoting healthcare delivery for millions of citizens in Kano State, an expert has said.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the development Research and Projects Centre, implementers of the Partnership for Advocacy in child and family health, PACFaH@Scale project in Abuja.

The statement, which was signed by the Executive Director of the Project, Judith Ann-Walker, commended Governor Ganduje for fulfiling the promise he made when the group led an advocacy visit for the constitution of the board last year.

"Recall that last year, we led an advocacy visit to the governor where the need for the constitution of board was requested as a very significant measure that is required to move the state's healthcare delivery forward," the statement said.

Ms Ann-Walker further asked the governor to follow up the constitution of the board with all other requirements needed for the implementation of the primary healthcare under one roof policy.

She described Kano State as a significant player in the health sector where if policy commitments are implemented, health indices in the country will significantly improve.

"We thank the governor for fulfilling this commitment and we urge the new board to hit the ground running by ensuring that the state maintains it proactive engagement in providing quality healthcare services for its citizens," the statement added.

It could be recalled that Governor Umar Ganduje had last year, when the coalition of PACFaH@Scale advocates paid him an advocacy visit, promised to constitute the board to ensure PHCUOR policy is fully implemented in the state.

The appointment of substantive board will go along way in improving healthcare delivery in the state, according to the statement.

The governing board is under the chairmanship of Sarkin Yaki (the District Head of Ajingi and the former Chair of KECCoH). Some of the members include Dayyabu Muhammad (former and ES, SPHCMB and a member of KECCoH) and Binta Jibin (a staff of the SMoH under the Director Public Health and Disease Control).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.