Kenya: Nairobi Hospital Installs Sh9 Million Technology to Improve Surgery

5 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital has installed a Sh90 million new technology to enhance efficiency in patient management and reduce the cost of surgery.

According to the Hospital, the Surgical Navigation is an augmented-reality technology designed to help surgeons perform image-guided open and minimally-invasive surgery.

It reduces operating time and damage caused to surrounding structures while increasing patient satisfaction at an affordable rate.

Already, 25 surgeons from several health facilities across the country are undergoing a training on the new technology at the hospital.

Speaking during the start of the training, Dr. David Oluoch Olunya, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said the new technology will be used to conduct a wide range of procedures from craniotomies for brain tumours, spine surgeries, endoscopic sinus surgeries, maxillofacial surgeries, multidisciplinary cases and biopsies.

"Surgical Navigation is a new technology that helps surgeons to get into the right place through smaller openings quicker and more accurately," said Dr. Olunya. About 40 patients have already benefited from the Surgical Navigation technology at the hospital.

The training is part of the hospital's continued dedication to offering patients and their families efficient service and great value for money. In the next two days, surgeons will be taken through a practical training session that involves free surgery on seven patients drawn from various parts of the country. The Nairobi Hospital has taken care of all the bills as part of its commitment to make healthcare accessible to all.

Neurological Society of Kenya Chairman Mahmood M. Qureshi said the technology has been tested and approved as safe in other countries and patients should not harbor any fears.

