Kenya: Wamalwa Injury Hands Kimanzi Headache

Nairobi — Ulinzi Stars forward Oscar Wamalwa has been ruled out for the rest of the season, handing Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi a fresh headache heading into a busy window with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers coming up.

Wamalwa, top scorer at last year's CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup picked up a shoulder injury in last Sunday's 1-0 Kenyan Premier League loss to AFC Leopards in Nakuru.

"He was right away rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru where more scans were done on his shoulder, revealing the extent of the injury. The striker has been drafted for surgery and Team Medic Imboywa has confirmed he will not be available for the remainder of the season," Ulinzi said in their official website.

Kimanzi who was in the stands during that game at the Afraha Stadium had touted Wamalwa to be an integral part of his striking options ahead of the busy qualification period, and his injury will now force the tactician to look elsewhere.

"I think I am really impressed with him and he is the kind of guy who can help us solve our problems upfront. We have also been wondering who can help Olunga (Michael) or Jesse (Were) and now he has thrown himself at us," Kimanzi said after the tournament in Uganda.

Kenya will start their World Cup qualifying campaign in March with the AFCON qualification ties scheduled straight after and the tactician has little time to look at his options.

He might look in the way of Wamalwa's teammate Enosh Ochieng who has scored eight goals so far this season while John Mark Makwatta who has just joined Zambia's Zesco will also be an option Kimanzi will look at to compliment Olunga and Were.