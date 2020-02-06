Kenya: Insurers Reject Nairobi Women's Hospital Bills Over 'Cost Inflation' Claims

5 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Health insurers will not honour future bills from the Nairobi Women's Hospital, officials said on Tuesday, in a move likely to worsen the woes of the facility currently fighting claims of cost inflation.

Mr Tom Gichuhi, the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) chief executive said that the underwriters held a meeting on Monday evening and resolved to take the drastic measure.

"Medical insurance underwriters met and resolved not to deal with the facility in future. By Tuesday it had not been actualised, but I am certain that it will happen," he said. A communication manager in at aninsurance firm who wished to remain anonymous said that patients currently admitted at the hospital would not be affected.

The news comes after the hospital's board of directors issued a statement saying it had commenced an internal investigation into claims that its doctors force patients to undertake unnecessary procedures.

The board said it was also cooperating with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council, which is also conducting an independent investigation.

"We have noted with a lot of concern reports appearing in various media platforms suggesting that there is some systematic approach by the hospital to unfairly generate revenue from patients.

WHATSAPP CHAT

"Although we don't believe this is the case, and in fact it is antithetical to our foundational principles, we take these allegations very seriously and are conducting an internal review as well as cooperating with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council as they carry out their independent review."

The medical council CEO, Dr Eva Njenga said that they would reveal their findings within a month.

Leaked WhatsApp chats appear to show how the hospital bosses set daily targets for the number of patients who should be admitted. They show that the revenue, commissions, admissions and discharge numbers were allegedly being actively monitored hourly, every day, and day and night by chief executive officer, Dr Felix Wanjala.

To do this, the CEO recommended that his team, based at the Nairobi Women's Hospital branch in Nakuru (called Nakuru Hyrax) should "start with looking for referrals", not miss "any opportunity (to admit)", and be "very vigilant in casualty".

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
U.S and Nigeria Talk Trade and Investment Despite Visa Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.