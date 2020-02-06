Kenya: Expect Rains Till June, Says Weatherman

5 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenyans have only one month to prepare for rains which will be heavier than is normally the case during the March to May long rains season.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, this year's long rains season will spill over into June.

In the latest forecast released on Tuesday, the weatherman said the ongoing rains will persist in several parts of the country until June.

Stella Aura the Director of Meteorological Services said that average to above-average rainfall is expected in many parts of country, particularly in the Eastern and Coastal regions.

There will also be enhanced rainfall over most parts of Western Kenya including the Lake Victoria Basin, parts of Northwestern Kenya, central Rift Valley and parts of Central Kenya including Nairobi.

These include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties.

ONSET OF RAINFALL

Ms Aura said occasional rains are expected to continue in Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties and are likely to intensify from the first week of February until March.

"The onset of rainfall in Southern Coastal Strip of Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Kilifi is expected in the second to the third week of March and will continue into June. Northern Coastal Strip of Lamu, coastal parts of Tana River and Kilifi will have rains from the third to fourth week of March into June," she said.

She added that much of the country, especially the western and southern regions, are likely to experience enhanced rainfall.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.