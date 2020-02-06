South Africa: This Is Why Somizi and Mohale Had a No Phone Policy At Their Wedding

6 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Mahlohonolo Magadla

Cape Town — As we wait to watch Somizi and Mohale's full wedding journey on Showmax later this month, the couple is giving us glimpses of how things were done on their big day.

Somizi has revealed that there was a no phone policy at their luxurious white wedding which was held last week. Taking to his Instagram page, he explained why they made this decision.

"So when we decided to tell our wedding guests via Invites that there will be no phones or cameras allowed beyond the venue gates I'm sure most of them had a mini heart attack thinking how they are gonna get through the day without their phone. The main reasons for that was so that people can engage with each other. Can enjoy every moment with their naked eyes. But also for us as grooms to have exclusive privacy of our day until everyone can get to witness it on @showmaxonline from the 24th February 2020[sic]," Somizi wrote.

And just as we wondered how guests would capture memories from the big day, Somgaga explained that the guests were given Instax cameras to take a few pictures at the venue.

"We were also very considerate towards our guests as we gifted them with @instaxsa cameras to capture special memories for themselves #somhalewhitewedding The venue @inimitable_wv was too exquisite for the guest not to take any pics," he wrote.

