Malawi: Karonga Utd Maintains Dzimkambani As Head Coach, Assistants Fired

5 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Karonga United Football Club has extended Dan Dzimkambani's stay at the club as Head Coach for another season while at the same time firing Assistant Coaches, Wilberforce Longwe and Geoffrey Katepa.

Dan Dzinkambani

According to the club's Chairperson, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, the decision was arrived at, at the club's executive meeting where it was agreed not to renew Longwe and Katepa's contracts because their performance was not satisfactory in the 2019 season.

The meeting also agreed to beef up the executive committee saying some of the members were no longer active.

"We agreed on several things. Dan Dzimkambani will remain the Head Coach of Karonga United. We will have another meeting to decide on whom to recruit as assistant coaches," Chipanga Banda said.

Karonga United finished on position 10 with 38 points from 30 matches. It also qualified for the final of the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The team is expected to start its 2020 season preparations

