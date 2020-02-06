Malawi: Chilima Tells Mbc Journos, You Have Life After DPP

State vice president Saulos Chilima has told journalists at the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that they have life to live after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is out of power.

Media covering press conference conducted by Saulos Chilima aftermoth of election case judgement in Lilongwe. Photo by Govati Nyirenda

Answering a question at a new conference, Chilima said the MBC journalists need to be professional and ethical instead of insulting the opposition in their news coverage.

"It is very unfortunate that people don't learn. Some of the [journalists] who are engaged in the unprofessional job are young, younger than myself. The way they speak, it is as if they will retire with their masters," said the UTM president.

He said MBC staff need to change their mindset, saying reforms alone cannot change anything.

"The director general [Aubrey Sumbuleta] who is there is not the first one to be there. Don't live for today. Learn from the past. Reforms work only if there is mindset of the workers," said Chilima.

He said when he was assigned to be in charge of government reforms, he advised on the reforms to be adopted by MBC.