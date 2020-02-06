Malawi: Police Hunt for Criminals Over Theft of Motor Vehicles

5 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ireen Kayira - Mana

Lingadzi Police has said it is looking for unknown criminals who stole motor vehicle Rav 4 registration number ZA 8161.

Carjacking

According to Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zyambo the vehicle is suspected to have been stolen on February 4, 2020 at City Centre in Lilongwe.

The owner of the vehicle, Memory Njiwa told the police that at around 14:00 hours she drove from Likuni to City Centre and parked the car along the road at MCP headquarters at the City Centre.

She said she went there to attend a celebration following the verdict of presidential case on February 03, 2020 by the Constitutional Court at the Lilongwe High Court.

"As she wanted to return home around 17:00 hours, Njiwa could not see her car from where she had parked it. She then reported the matter at Sanctuary Police Unit where search for the said car started," Zgambo said.

Zyambo therefore said Lingadzi police is appealing to the public that if they come across motor vehicle Rav4 metallic silver in color with the said registration number should report to any police formation.

Police is also asking car owners to always make sure that there is always someone attending to their cars whenever they park at open places to avoid such incidences.

Aged 38, Memory Njiwa Mwale hails from Chipala Village, Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.