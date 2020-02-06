Malawi: Police Hunt for Criminals Over Theft of Motor Vehicles

Lingadzi Police has said it is looking for unknown criminals who stole motor vehicle Rav 4 registration number ZA 8161.

Carjacking

According to Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer, Salome Zyambo the vehicle is suspected to have been stolen on February 4, 2020 at City Centre in Lilongwe.

The owner of the vehicle, Memory Njiwa told the police that at around 14:00 hours she drove from Likuni to City Centre and parked the car along the road at MCP headquarters at the City Centre.

She said she went there to attend a celebration following the verdict of presidential case on February 03, 2020 by the Constitutional Court at the Lilongwe High Court.

"As she wanted to return home around 17:00 hours, Njiwa could not see her car from where she had parked it. She then reported the matter at Sanctuary Police Unit where search for the said car started," Zgambo said.

Zyambo therefore said Lingadzi police is appealing to the public that if they come across motor vehicle Rav4 metallic silver in color with the said registration number should report to any police formation.

Police is also asking car owners to always make sure that there is always someone attending to their cars whenever they park at open places to avoid such incidences.

Aged 38, Memory Njiwa Mwale hails from Chipala Village, Traditional Authority Kalonga in Salima.