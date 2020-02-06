Sudan: El Mahdi - 'Exploiting the Violent Clashes in El Geneina Is a Game of Fire'

5 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina — El Sadig El Mahdi, head of the National Umma Party, appealed to all political forces and revolutionary movements not to abuse the violent clashes in El Geneina, West Darfur, at the end of 2019 for political gains. He considers this "a game of fire".

At a press conference at El Geneina Airport, that was organised at the end of his visit to three states in Darfur because protest made a public forum impossible, El Mahdi called for "a national approach" to deal with the violent events of El Geneina. He pledged to monitor the actions of all parties and movements. Exploiting the violence is "a mistake, a danger and against the national interest", he said.

El Mahdi wants to know the reasons that led to the violent events in El Geneina, so that its causes can be dealt with.

During the violence in El Geneina at the end of last year more than 80 people were killed and at least 47,000 displaced.

A delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), that made a three-day visit to West Darfur at the beginning of January, concluded that the violence in El Geneina was not tribal, but "fomented by the deep state". The High Committee for Managing the West Darfur Crisis drew the same conclusion.

El Mahdi called for the voluntary return of the people that were displaced because of the violence. He said that the displaced people must be compensated. He called for a humanitarian campaign to address the effects of the tragic events in El Geneina.

Peace

El Mahdi stressed that peace is a priority. He reiterated that the Juba negotiations will not lead to real peace. He also said that the Juba negotiations are based on good intentions.

According to El Mahdi the absence of a peace strategy opened the door to demands that have nothing to do with peace. He called for a strategic approach to achieve peace. He said that he has identified "seven partners in peace".

Chad

El Mahdi said the good relations with Chad must be used to sign protocols to control the border trade and the movement of people across the border.

He called on the Arab countries to avoid "dragging Sudan to the axes" and pointed at the fragility of Sudan's situation.

