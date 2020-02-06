Sudan: Former NCP Leaders Accused of Illegal Land Seizure

5 February 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Agricultural Engineers Association in Khartoum state alleges that leaders of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) and officers of the security apparatus seized agricultural plots and distributed them to their relatives in the Al Bashir era.

Among the NCP leaders are former first Vice-President Ali Osman Taha, former presidential assistant Nafi Ali Nafi, and former Minister of Defence and former Khartoum state governor Abdelrahim Hussein. Taha, Nafi and Hussein were arrested in April 2019, immediately after the military coup against president Omar Al Bashir.

The association called on the prosecution that deals with illegal wealth to investigate all landowners of an area west of Omdurman.

The association announced it will form a joint committee with the Ministry of Agriculture of Khartoum state to investigate the files of plots granted by the current governor to a number of pensioners and influential figures of the ousted regime.

It appealed to the Attorney General to review agricultural land records since 1989 and hold accountable everybody who has been involved in abuses.

On 22 December 2019, Sudan's Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir filed criminal charges against Al Bashir, former Minister of Defence Abdelrahim Hussein, former Interior Minister Ahmed Haroun, former Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb and 51 others with crimes committed in Darfur since the war broke out in 2003.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.