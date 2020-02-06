Sudan: Former NCP Leaders Accused of Illegal Land Seizure

Khartoum — The Agricultural Engineers Association in Khartoum state alleges that leaders of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) and officers of the security apparatus seized agricultural plots and distributed them to their relatives in the Al Bashir era.

Among the NCP leaders are former first Vice-President Ali Osman Taha, former presidential assistant Nafi Ali Nafi, and former Minister of Defence and former Khartoum state governor Abdelrahim Hussein. Taha, Nafi and Hussein were arrested in April 2019, immediately after the military coup against president Omar Al Bashir.

The association called on the prosecution that deals with illegal wealth to investigate all landowners of an area west of Omdurman.

The association announced it will form a joint committee with the Ministry of Agriculture of Khartoum state to investigate the files of plots granted by the current governor to a number of pensioners and influential figures of the ousted regime.

It appealed to the Attorney General to review agricultural land records since 1989 and hold accountable everybody who has been involved in abuses.

On 22 December 2019, Sudan's Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir filed criminal charges against Al Bashir, former Minister of Defence Abdelrahim Hussein, former Interior Minister Ahmed Haroun, former Janjaweed leader Ali Kushayb and 51 others with crimes committed in Darfur since the war broke out in 2003.

