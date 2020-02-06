Rwanda/Morocco: Taekwondo - Rwandan Trio Set for Olympic Qualifiers in Morocco

The local taekwondo body has confirmed that Rwanda will be represented by three athletes at the upcoming qualifiers - in Morocco - for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The qualifiers tournament is due February 22-24 in Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

Rwanda's trio in Morocco includes Jean Paul Sekanyambo (-58Kg) and Aline Ndacyayisenga (-57Kg), and Para Taekwondo star Jean Claude Niringiyimana (-61Kg, K44) who will be looking for a ticket to the Paralympic Games.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, the selection's head coach Allan Bagire said that preparations started last week at Amahoro Stadium and the players were 'quickly adapting' to the intensive work in training.

The delegation will depart Kigali for Morocco on February 19.

As of Wednesday, February 5, only two Rwandans; Felicien Muhitira and John Hakizimana had secured tickets to this year's Olympics in Japan. The two will compete in men's marathon.