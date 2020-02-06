Kenya: Shabana Banking on New Arrivals for Promotion

Shabana head coach Vincent Nyaberi is optimistic his new signings will steer the club back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) at the end of the season.

The Glamour Boys, who were relegated to the second tier in 2006, signed twelve players during the recently concluded transfer window.

The newly recruited players are Kelvin Kemunto (Bandari FC), Andrew Wafula (unattached), Brian Kiako (unattached), Emmanuel Sogba (unattached) and Ashif Obwaka (unattached).

Others are Samuel Barasa (unattached), Evans Omoke (renewal), Enock Momanyi (unattached), John Muli (unattached), Samson Nyabuto (unattached), Geofrey Omondi (Migori Youth) and Michael Mayende (unattached).

"We have rolled our sleeves and we are determined to ensure this team secures promotion to KPL at the end of the season," said Nyaberi during a training session at Gusii Stadium on Wednesday.

Nyaberi said all players were in good form and assured fans of victory on Saturday against Administration Police at Gusii Stadium.

The Kisii-based club released Omar Mwandaru (Coast Stima FC), Philbert Ochieng (Nairobi Stima), Elvis Kamina (Zetech University FC), Fredrick Mutinda (Kibra United) and Thomas Wainaina to create room for their new signings. Others are Moses Mbakaya, Abdullahi Ramadhan, Joseph Omweri, Gbana Grah and Brian Magare.

Shabana, who are ranked 11th with 28 points from 22 matches, are the third most popular club in Kenya after record KPL champions Gor Mahia and their rivals AFC Leopards.