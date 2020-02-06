Rwanda: Mukura Hit By Financial Troubles

6 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Premier League side Mukura have reportedly been hit by financial troubles as they owe players and coaching staff up to four months in salary and allowances.

The Huye-based outfit sit fourth on the league table with 28 points after 18 matches.

Over the years, the club has kept Huye District and Volcano Transport Company as their main sponsors, with the two combining for about Rwf150 million in sponsorships this year.

Ange Sebutege, the Mayor of Huye, said in an interview this week that the district completed their sponsorship commitment of Rwf92 million at the start of the season.

Inside sources who spoke to Times Sport on condition of anonymity, revealed that Rwf30 million of the sponsorship package from the district was used to settle arrears from last season, while another big portion was spent on recruiting new players and Spanish coach Toni Hernandez.

This publication also understands that Mukura owe the local football governing body (Ferwafa) about Rwf30 million, which they borrowed while preparing to represent the country in the 2018-19 CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking to Times Sport on Wednesday, Mukura secretary-general Théodate Siboyintore admitted that the club had not paid the players and staff for 'some months' but they were trying to get out of the situation.

"We are hopeful something will come up soon and we get out of this situation. But, at the moment, our priority is to ensure that we continue competing in the league and Peace Cup."

"We cannot afford to drop out of either tournament."

At the recently concluded Ubutwari Cup tournament, which also comprised winners APR, Police and SC Kiyovu, Mukura finished bottom without a single point after conceding 11 goals against four scored goals, only in three matches.

According to reports, the atmosphere inside the dressing room is also not good and some players have threatened to stop training if they are not paid.

