South Africa: Jacob Zuma's Sick Note and the Echoing Resonance of Gary Porritt

opinion

To understand how reluctant courts are to accept claims of illness on the say-so of a criminal accused or his doctor, one need look no further than the curious case of alleged fraudster Gary Porritt. Porritt failed to convince the court that he was too ill to attend court despite providing three different doctors' notes to that effect.

On Tuesday 4 February 2020 the high court issued a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma (stayed until his next appearance in May) because Zuma failed to attend his criminal trial and his lawyers did not provide adequate evidence to justify this failure.

The Constitutional Court pointed out in 2002 in its judgment in S v Singo that the failure of an accused in a criminal trial to appear in court "manifestly hinders the administration of justice". It is therefore important, said the court, that the law should provide for the effective prosecution of those who fail to appear in court without a valid reason.

According to the Constitutional Court, the failure of a criminal accused (such as Jacob Zuma) to appear in court has the potential to undermine the administration of justice:

"This may well result in the public...