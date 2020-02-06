Nigeria: Rangers Hold Lobi Stars As Enyimba Win 1-0 At MFM

6 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Lobi Stars have maintained their unbeaten home record against Enugu Rangers following yesterday's 1-1 draw with the 'Flying antelopes' in the rescheduled Match Day 6 of the Nigeria Professional Football League in Makurdi.

Victory for Lobi Stars would have taken them back to the top of the NPFL table.

The former champions fell behind to a 43rd minute opener from Israel Abia's powerful header after he was left unmarked inside the box.

However, Just at the stroke of half time, the Flying Antelopes' two minute lead was erased as Lobi's Samuel Mathias headed in from a goalmouth scramble to level the score.

At the restart of the second half, both teams created several chances to score the winning goal but failed to take them.

In the other rescheduled match of the day, Enyimba defeated MFM 1-0 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The goal scored by Abdulrahman Bashir in the 73rd minute following an assist by substitute Anayo Iwuala was enough to give the Aba Warriors the needed three points to keep their league season going.

In the 85th minute, Enyimba had the best chance of the second half to further inflict more pains on the home side.

Bashir Abdulrahman and Cyril Olisema combined well from a counterattack but Moses Adikwu flung himself to block Abdulrahman's shot as the game ended with the 1-0 victory.

Following the conclusion of both matches, Lobi Stars remain second on the table with 32 points from 18 games while Enugu Rangers who continue to battle relegation waters are placed 18th with 16 games from 13 games.

