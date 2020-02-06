Angola: Drinking Water for Families in Quirima Municipality

5 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Over 2,000 families of Hoji Ya Henda and Matende in Quirima municipality, received last Tuesday a water catchment, treatment and distribution.

The infrastructure operates with a 10,000 liter reservoir and has the capacity to pump 1,000 liters / hour.

In previous time, the population had to walk about two kilometers to get water.

However, in addition to this, despite the water system were also unveiled agrarian station, a house for agricultural technicians and doctors stationed in Quirima municipality.

Before the inauguration of the infrastructures, the provincial governor Norberto dos Santos presided the provincial commemoration ceremony for the 4 de February, the Starting Day of the National Armed Liberation Fight in which the governor stated the importance of mobilizing the Angolan society for the economic development of the country which necessary goes through the agriculture fostering.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

