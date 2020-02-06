Tanzania Railway Suspends Moro-Dodoma Route Over Heavy Rains

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) says it has suspended its central line route after a 120km railway section between Morogoro and Dodoma damaged by the ongoing rains.

However, the state-owned firm has said that its railway transport will resume after7 to 10 days only if the rains will stop to allow rehabilitation of the damaged railway section.

Speaking to journalists Wednesday February 5, 2020 in Dar es Salaam, TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa has said the corporation has already started the work on shifting to rehabilitates the damaged area of the railway section.

Kadogosa has explained that about 26 areas including Kilosa (Morogoro), Gulwe (Mpwapwa), Igandu, Zuzu and Makutupora have been affected by the rains.

"For now we are struggling to move the damaged railway section to an uphill area. The entire damaged 120 km railway section will be moved to an uphill area," said Kadogosa.

The country's TRC boss said some travelling passengers had to be found bus transport to their destinations while others, who were to travel yesterday, had their fares back so that they could find another means of transport.

However, Kadogosa has said that the railway passenger and cargo transport services between Dar-Kilimanjaro, Dar-Tanga and Mpanda-Tabora-Mwanza will continue to be provided as usual.

"Currently, we are looking at the possibility of continuing to provide our services from Dodoma to other parts of the country like Kigoma na Mwanza," said Kadogosa.

According to Mr Kadogosa, history shows that after every ten years heavy rains damage railway infrastructures.