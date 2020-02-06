Kenya: NSL Clubs Elect Elect New Officials

5 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

National Super League (NSL) clubs held their first Governing Council meeting on Wednesday at the Goal Project and elected new officials.

Nairobi Stima chairman Johnstone Sakwa was elected as the league's new chairman, replacing Victor Onyango, who has been serving on an interim basis. Nairobi City Stars boss Patrick Korir will serve as the vice-chairman, while Bidco's Geoffrey Misango retains his position as the council's secretary and will be assisted by Kibera Black Stars' Daniel Magara.

"We had a fruitful consultative meeting for NSL clubs, the main agenda being elections for the new office-bearers. We have also had discussions on how to improve our league, and make it better to attract even more partnerships," Korir said

The members also put in place a Marketing Committee, to be chaired by Ushuru CEO Stephen Mathenge, and whose mandate shall be to source for funding for the league.

Meanwhile, nine matches will be played over the weekend as the league enters round 24.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Black Stars v Ushuru - Camp Toyoyo - 3pm

Fortune Sacco v Nairobi Stima - Kianyaga Stadium - 3pm

Shabana v Administration Police - Gusii Stadium - 3pm

Mt Kenya United v APS Bomet - Camp Toyoyo - 1pm

Vihiga Bullets v St Joseph's Youth - Kakamega - 3pm

Sunday

Vihiga United v Modern Coast Rangers - Kakamega - 3pm

Migori Youth v Kenya Police - Awendo - 3pm

Bidco United v Muranga Seal - Thika - 3pm

Nairobi City Stars v Coast Stima - Camp Toyoyo - 3pm

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.