Tanzania's Human Rights Commission Registers Concerns Over "Hate Speech"

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Human Rights and Good Governance Commission (THRGGC) said on Wednesday February 5, 2020 it's concerned by "hate speech" by some politicians saying it signals violation of human rights and good governance pillars.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Judge (retired) Mathew Mwaimu, the body said such comments as threats have been fueling mob justice.

"There have been some statement in social media issued by politicians and some have issued threats against others due to their ideological differences. There are other groups which have promised to take actions of which do not give good picture the welfare and basics of human rights and good governance," the chairman stated.

The commission has therefore insisted on tolerance and the use of legal procedures to deal with different complaints.

"If these statements will not be prohibited, they might fuel the violation of peace and harmony we have experienced in Tanzania," it said.

The commission has called for political parties to prohibit their followers against using speeches that may cause the violation of human rights and good governance.

"We have to stand up firmly to protest against these hate speech to promote peace and harmony in our country, the treasure that has been maintained for many years," the statement concluded.