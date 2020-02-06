Kenya: Tim, the Iconic Elephant and King of Amboseli Park Dies Aged 50

5 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — The world is mourning the death of Tim, one of Africa's last big Tusker elephants.

The elephant died at the Amboseli National Park at the age of 50 due to old-age complications.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said remains of 'Big Tim' as the elephant was known will now be preserved for education and exhibition purposes at the National Museum.

"The body is on the way to the National Museum in Nairobi for a taxidermist to prepare it for preservation for education and exhibition purposes," KWS said in a statement.

The elephant was known predominantly for its big tusks.

In 2018, The iconic elephant was saved by KWS personnel and other well-wishers after he got stuck in Amboseli swamps at Kimana sanctuary.

It took 4 hours to rescue him using powerful land cruiser vehicles and a tractor.

Tim, a darling of many tourists, was later struck on the head by a large rock and pierced by a spear at the tip of the ear leading to the embodiment of his shoulder.

This made him acquire the name great patriarch of the Amboseli for having survived many life-threatening challenges.

According to KWS, elephants are matriarchal and males are solitary from the group when they reach sexual maturity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.