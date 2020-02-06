Somalia: Minister Beileh Attends Key Summit in Djibouti

35

Somali Finance Minister, Abdirahman Duale Beileh is in Djibouti to attend to discuss policy directives that seek to foster economic integration and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Officials from Kenya, Djibouti, Eritrea, and Ethiopia are also attending the conference.

In the two-day meeting, the ministers will evaluate the joint trade and investment activities undertaken since the five countries came together to launch the Horn of Africa Initiative last year.

They evaluated the progress made in the implementation of the deals signed in transport, power and digital infrastructures as encouraging.

During his stay in Djibouti, the minister is also expected to meet officials from the Djibouti government.