Somalia: Minister Beileh Attends Key Summit in Djibouti

5 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

35

tweet

Somali Finance Minister, Abdirahman Duale Beileh is in Djibouti to attend to discuss policy directives that seek to foster economic integration and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

Officials from Kenya, Djibouti, Eritrea, and Ethiopia are also attending the conference.

In the two-day meeting, the ministers will evaluate the joint trade and investment activities undertaken since the five countries came together to launch the Horn of Africa Initiative last year.

They evaluated the progress made in the implementation of the deals signed in transport, power and digital infrastructures as encouraging.

During his stay in Djibouti, the minister is also expected to meet officials from the Djibouti government.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.