Somalia: Govt Blames Kenya for Political and Security Interference in Somalia

5 February 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

37

tweet

Somali government troops have taken control of Bula Hawo and Dolow towns near the border with Kenya today.

It came after Jubbaland security minister Abdirashid Janan, Who escaped government detention in Mogadishu, arrived in the town yesterday and held meetings there.

Reports say government troops are now heading toward El Waq town, also on the border with Kenya.

Soldiers from the Jubbaland regional administration are said to have retreated ahead of the arrival of the government soldiers, who were deployed in the region from Mogadishu some days ago.

Janan, who was arrested on 31 August 2019 in Mogadishu following a dispute between the federal government and the Jubbaland administration, escaped from prison and flew to Kenya a few days ago.

A Kenyan aircraft flew him to Bulo Hawo, according to reports.

The Somali police have issued an international warrant of arrest for Janan and have asked the Interpol to assist in the matter.

Somalia also urged Kenya to arrest Janan and hand him over as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Somali Federal Government on Wednesday sent a warning to Kenya, saying that the use of Kenyan peacekeepers inside Somalia for interference in internal Somali affairs will not be accepted.

