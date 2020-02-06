Botswana: Suspected Coronavirus Patients Test Negative

Gaborone — All five suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus have tested negative, according to a press release from Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The release, however, says the medical team will continue to monitor the cases.

The public is still urged to continue being vigilant and to observe preventative measures such as diligent hand washing, covering of the mouth when coughing and sneezing and proper waste disposal.

Meanwhile the release says the ministry continues to screen all arrivals for the virus and advises postponement of unnecessary travel to affected countries.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>