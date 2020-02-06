South Africa: Limited Liability Is Causing Unlimited Harm

opinion

The stated justification for limited liability is that it encourages investment in -- and risk-taking by -- corporations, leading to economically beneficial innovations. But we should recognise that sparing owners from the harm their companies cause amounts to a hefty legal subsidy. As with all subsidies, the costs and benefits should be reassessed from time to time.

In a recent tweet, Olivier Blanchard, a former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, wondered how we can "have so much political and geopolitical uncertainty and so little economic uncertainty." Markets are supposed to measure and allocate risk, yet shares in companies that pollute, peddle addictive painkillers and build unsafe aeroplanes are doing just fine. The same goes for corporations that openly enrich shareholders, directors, and officers at the expense of their employees, many of whom are struggling to make a living and protect their pension plans. Are markets wrong, or are the red flags about climate change, social tensions, and political discontent actually red herrings?

Closer inspection reveals that the problem lies with markets. Under current conditions, markets simply cannot price risk adequately, because market participants are shielded from the harm that corporations inflict on others. This pathology goes by the...