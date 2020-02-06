Zimbabwe: Matutu Dares Mnangagwa, Vows More Anti-Graft Fight

6 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Suspended Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Lewis Matutu has refused to back down on a surprise anti-corruption crusade, posting on Twitter that "the fight continues".

Matutu was summarily suspended for a period of 12 months together with youth league commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu on alleged indiscipline.

This follows a press briefing they convened this week in which they took turns to lambast business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei for allegedly leading cartels whose underhand dealings have bled the economy through corruption.

Pupurayi Togarepi was fired as party youth league boss and from the Zanu PF politburo.

But Matutu was adamant he will not be cowed by his suspension.

"We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Matutu added: "Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing."

"The fight continues, Lewis Matutu dares Zanu-PF, after demotion.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

