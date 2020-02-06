Zimbabwe: Netone Partners Zimra

NETONE's mobile financial services arm, OneMoney in partnership with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), yesterday launched a payment solution platform that will facilitate payment of taxes and other revenue obligations by customers.

Codenamed "OneMoney-Zimra payment solution" the platform, will allow NetOne users (companies and individuals) to pay their customs duty, remit taxes and assessment numbers directly to Zimra.

Accessible to NetOne subscribers by dialling *554#, this payment solution provides ease of payment of Zimra associated fees by OneMoney registered subscribers at the click of a button.

This innovation is an addition to other NetOne services like OnePay (under One Money) - a bulk payment solution, which allows corporates and other entities to process multiple wallet transactions instantly, making it a workable alternative in the mobile financial services landscape especially after Payserv hiccups last year.

According to NetOne, this partnership between Zimra and OneMoney is meant to create "value through convenience" for all registered companies and individuals.

Representing NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje, NetOne's chief technology officer Darlington Gutu, told the gathering that his company was pushing to keep up with the ever evolving technological trends to provide critical services to its clientele.

"The world is changing, and the pace of that change is approaching light-speed.

"Innovation is now, undeniably, the driver of that change, the OneMoney-Zimra payment solution, allows both corporate and individual customers to pay for their Business Partner and Assessment numbers from the comfort of their own homes," said Mr Gutu.

Zimra Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazani, lauded the partnership with NetOne, saying that it will make life easier for customers, encouraging more businesses and individuals to use this platform for convenience.

"With a view to creating value not only for our shareholders but for our customers, the OneMoney-Zimra payment solution was born.

"Now our shared clients, among them business owners, private importers and so many others, can enjoy an unprecedented level of convenience because paying Zimra obligations is now as simple as dialling *554#," said the Zimra chief.

NetOne has been on an aggressive trajectory and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ)'s third quarter report for 2019 shows OneMoney grew by 27 percent to 428 529 from 335 132 subscribers.

In order to make the OneMoney platform accessible to Zimbabweans from all walks of life, NetOne has de-centralised the registration of agents, billers and merchants around the country.