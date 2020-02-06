Zimbabwe: Clean-Up Campaign Heads to Banket

6 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to lead the national clean-up campaign programme at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre in Banket.

Environment Management Agency (EMA) spokesperson Steady Kangata said the focus was now on small service centres.

"As usual, all first Fridays of the month, His Excellency, President Mnangagwa leads the national clean-up campaign programmes and on Friday he will lead in Banket as we now focus attention to small service centres, growth points and small towns to ensure a clean environment," he said.

Zvimba Rural District Council Ward 22 councillor and Banket Town Board vice chairperson, Never Hutepasi, said Banket residents were ready to join the clean-up campaign.

