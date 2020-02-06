Zimbabwe: 2020 PSL Season in Jeopardy

THE Premier Soccer League could find itself in a fix as the ZIFA First Instance Board have vowed to condemn all stadiums which do not meet the minimum Club Licensing requirements.

With only about one-and-a-half-months before the season kick-starts, facilities across the country are in a very poor state.

And the FIB, which has since started inspecting the venues, are in no mood to compromise standards.

That PSL are in no way directly involved, in the running of stadiums in the country, further complicates the issue.

Several teams could find themselves without a home which could force the season's start to be delayed.

"This time around, we are looking at conformity with the requirements. We cannot continue compromising standards," said ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela.

"Any venue, which does not meet the minimum requirements, cannot be cleared and cannot host top-flight matches, simple.

"It's a touchy subject but, at the end of the day, standards should be kept. We are aware that we do not have good, standard facilities but we are saying, at least, some minimum expectations should be met."

Gwesela said that only Barbourfields was provisionally cleared by CAF leaves the FIB in a tight corner but they cannot compromise principles.

All other venues in the country were condemned by CAF who inspected them late last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Of course, that leaves us in a quandary. But we are saying authorities should make sure that the facilities are in a good shape and should, at least, be in an acceptable standard."

With the slow pace at which refurbishment of some grounds, including Gwanzura, Sakubva and Lafarge, is moving, the start of the 2020 season could as well be delayed.

"We are in trouble. A lot needs to be done if we are to be in conformity with Club Licensing," Gwesela said.

"Stadiums are the main itchy point. But we are going to do everything professionally until all the requirements are put in place."

Last year, the FIB initially condemned several stadiums including Rufaro, Vengere, Ascot, Morris Depot and Trojan in Bindura.

Several teams had to travel hundreds of kilometres to host Premiership matches as their home venues had failed the homologation tests.

So far, the FIB have been to Barbourfields, Rufaro and Morris Depot.

"The First Instance Board has already met and resolved to start inspections of match venues last week," said Gwesela.

"Soon after that meeting, they visited Barbourfields and they have been to Morris Depot and Rufaro.

"The inspections continue next week but we will be guided by the Premier Soccer League as to which stadiums need inspection."