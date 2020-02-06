Zimbabwe: Zim Players Rushed Into Supa Diski

6 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

FORMER Zimbabwe international, July "Jujuju" Sharara, feels most Zimbabwean football players are failing to make it in South Africa because they were being rushed into the deals before they reach maturity.

Sharara says he warned former Douglas Warriors owner, the late Douglas Tanyanyiwa, about Evans Gwekwerere's move to Supa Disk.

"I think we are rushing to sell our gems before they get polished, most of the times it has disastrous consequences," said Sharara.

"It's either they will not last long or they won't reach their optimum levels. The players get the money but they won't last.

"I personally warned the late Douglas Tanyanyiwa about selling Gwekwerere to South Africa.

"No doubt, the boy had so much potential but he had not reached full maturity as a player and it was going to be difficult for him to handle the situation.

"As a result he didn't last. But then you would have to ask yourself why players like Kaitano Tembo, Alois Bunjira or Tinashe Nengomasha made it there?

The 68-year-old played for Metal Box, Chibuku Shumba, Black Aces, Dynamos and Black Mambas in the years just before and after Independence.

He was brought to Dynamos as direct replacement for the ageing five-time Soccer Star of the Year George "Mastermind" Shaya in the early 1980s.

The former dribbling wizard is worried by the declining standards of local football.

"I think the administrators do not have patience, they want immediate results and they always try to go for quick fix solutions which usually do not work at the end of the day," he said.

"I don't see the reason why players are given one-year contracts if a club is serious about building a system that wins them things and enable them to stay competitive for long.

"Every year you are signing new players. There is no continuity, whatsoever, it doesn't work in the best interest of the club."

He also spoke about his former club Dynamos.

"A club like Dynamos should not be giving out one-year contracts," said Sharara.

"For example, the team that played the finals of the Champions League in 1998 was not built over one season.

"There was stability, some of the players had played with each other for three to five years, with Sunday Chidzambwa as their coach.

"The likes of Memory Mucherahowa, Callisto Pasuwa and Chamu Musanhu had been together for some time. They understood the culture at Dynamos.

"As a club it is important to have an established system and a culture that identifies with your values and what you want to achieve.

"It's my belief that players should be taught the culture of clubs -- be it at Dynamos, Highlanders or CAPS United. The club legends are there to help with this."

He rates the current crop of players, especially Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, among the best Zimbabwe had over the generations.

Sharara said he was disappointed with the boardroom battles in the domestic football leadership.

"I think we are blessed to have such a talented generation of players. What is needed now is to get the best out of these players," he said.

"We need sound administration and sound coaching. There shouldn't be boardroom quarrelling.

"The focus should be on developing football and getting the best from what we have."

