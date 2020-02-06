Zimbabwe: Labour, Business Urge Government to Live Within Its Means

6 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

LABOUR and business leaders within the Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF) Wednesday called on government to desist from borrowing, overspending and subsidising any product with little regard to the dire consequences of the ill-thought move.

This they said at a meeting to come up with solutions to their drawn-out wage impasse.

Labour was represented by Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, the Apex Council and Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions while business was represented by the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe.

Public Service Minister Paul Mavima, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa represented government.

"The technical committee agreed that government should operate within its projected budget deficit, government should desist from using borrowing facilities from the Central Bank and elimination of all quasi-fiscal activities of the Reserve Bank and the channelling of subsidies and other quasi-fiscal expenditure," they said.

Labour and business also urged government to strive to maintain a stable exchange rate, institutional reforms and productivity.

Government has overspent by over US$10 billion since 2015.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.