Nigeria: I'm More Nigerian Than American - Lil Wayne

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
6 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

American rapper, Lil Wayne, has said that he is "53 per cent Nigerian".

The multiple award-winning rapper said this when he was hosted on 'Drink Champ' by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Revolt TV.

According to him, an ancestry test conducted by a website, he shared some of his details on proved that he is more Nigerian than American.

The rapper disclosed this when the show hosts asked him why he mentioned Nigeria in the lyrics of one of his hit songs.

He said, "Shout out to Nigeria, I did my 23 and me ancestry dot.com and my s**t came back like 53 per cent Nigerian. Yea! I and my mum need to have a talk".

The singer made reference to Nigerian hair in his 2018 hit track titled 'A Milli'.

He also expressed eagerness to visit Nigeria, saying, "I gat to go to Nigeria... I gat to go see that place".

This is not the first time Lil Wayne has shown an interest to visit Nigeria.

Weeks ago, while playing "Never Ever Have I", he was asked about the one place in the world that he would love to visit and he mentioned Nigeria and Egypt.

He said, "I have never been to Nigeria. That is the place I would love to go to."

Reacting to the rapper's disclosure on Twitter, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, said Lil Wayne is welcome to visit Nigeria anytime.

"Our Nigerian brother. Many are doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon," her tweet read.

One of his signees, Nicki Minaj, has also expressed a desire to visit Nigeria.

Lil Wayne's interest in Nigeria is coming on the heels of Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion and Future's December 2019 visits to Nigeria.

Lil Wayne has sold over 100 million records worldwide, including more than 15 million albums and 37 million digital tracks in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.

He has won five Grammy Awards, 11 BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and eight NAACP Image Awards.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

