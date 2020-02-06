Mauritius: National Cancer Registry - Annual Report 2018 Released

press release

The 2018 Annual Report of the National Cancer Registry of the Republic of Mauritius was released, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, during the launching of activities in the context of World Cancer Day 2020 at the Mediclinic of l'Escalier.

According to the Cancer Registry 2018 Report, a decrease in new cases of cancer is noted, notably 1.4% in males and 4.5% in females, compared to the figures of 2017. According to statistics, breast cancer in females while colorectal, prostate and lung cancer in men are the commonest in Mauritius.

The methodology used in the preparation of this report is in line with International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) guidelines and classification system as regards cancer sites and histological types.

Furthermore, data collected by cancer registration is very useful in planning of health care services related to cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment. In addition, information from the Cancer Registry has been fed into the development of successive National Cancer Control Action Plans.

It is to be noted that the Cancer Registry of Mauritius is amongst the oldest national population-based cancer registries operating in Africa, using multiple sources of cancer data collected from both the public and private medical sectors.