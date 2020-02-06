Mauritius: National Cancer Registry - Annual Report 2018 Released

6 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The 2018 Annual Report of the National Cancer Registry of the Republic of Mauritius was released, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, during the launching of activities in the context of World Cancer Day 2020 at the Mediclinic of l'Escalier.

According to the Cancer Registry 2018 Report, a decrease in new cases of cancer is noted, notably 1.4% in males and 4.5% in females, compared to the figures of 2017. According to statistics, breast cancer in females while colorectal, prostate and lung cancer in men are the commonest in Mauritius.

The methodology used in the preparation of this report is in line with International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) guidelines and classification system as regards cancer sites and histological types.

Furthermore, data collected by cancer registration is very useful in planning of health care services related to cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment. In addition, information from the Cancer Registry has been fed into the development of successive National Cancer Control Action Plans.

It is to be noted that the Cancer Registry of Mauritius is amongst the oldest national population-based cancer registries operating in Africa, using multiple sources of cancer data collected from both the public and private medical sectors.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.