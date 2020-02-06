Mauritius: World Cancer Day 2020 - Mauritians Urged to Go for Cancer Screening

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, urged Mauritians to go for cancer screening as early detection of cancer greatly increases the chances for successful treatment and reduces the risks of premature death.

The Minister made this statement, yesterday afternoon, at the launching of activities in the context of World Cancer Day 2020 held at the Mediclinic of l'Escalier. On that occasion, several activities were proposed to the public: breast and cervical cancer screenings, yoga demonstration, cooking exhibition, and medical check-ups.

In line with its National Prevention Policy geared towards protecting the population from cancer through preventive measures, Dr Jagutpal recalled that Government is offering free cancer screenings, vaccination programmes for young girls including the recent HPV vaccine, and is carrying awareness campaigns across Mauritius to educate the population.

Cancer, the Minister pointed out, does not discriminate and can affect everyone regardless of social status, race, gender, and religion. He thus invited all citizens to avail of the facilities provided by the Ministry to check for cancer, as many types of cancers common in Mauritius, including cancers of the cervix, breast and colon, can be detected at an early stage when they are most likely to be cured and the treatment less radical.

Minister Jagutpal underlined that Mauritius already has the basic infrastructure and facilities for therapy of cancer such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, there is a necessity for a specialised cancer care centre to provide appropriate treatment to all cancer patients which is why the Government is working on the creation of a new state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Vacoas. This hospital will be equipped with upgraded modern equipment and evidenced-based specialised medical service and is expected to be operational in the near future.

The representative of the World Health Organisation in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, who was also present on the occasion, spoke of cancer as a terrible scourge that results in immense tragedy, compounding physical problems and emotional distress for patients, their families, friends, acquaintances and colleagues. He highlighted the importance of avoiding risk factors and lifestyles linked with cancers. Eating a healthy diet, being physically active, keeping a healthy weight, as well as quitting smoking and alcohol were the main recommendations given to the population to help reduce risk of some cancers, he added.

Activities planned

It is recalled that World Cancer Day is commemorated each 4 February. In Mauritius, various activities are planned out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to mark this international Day every year. The aim is to raise awareness on cancer, the risk factors, and the preventive measures to combat the lethal disease. This year marks the midway point of the three-year (2019-2021) I Am and I Will campaign, calling for personal commitment and action to fight cancer.

An exhibition on healthy life style and healthy diet as well as sensitisation campaigns on the theme of I Am and I Will will be broadcast on television and at the level of Community Health Centres, Women Centres, Social Welfare Centres and schools.