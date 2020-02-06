Malawi: Police Say Mchesi Serial Killers Are Malawians Not Burundians - 2 Confess Murders

6 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Contrary to speculations that serial killing in Mchesi Township in the capital city Lilongwe, Malawi Police Services (MPS) says their preliminary investigations show that, Malawians and not foreigners are involved.

Mchesi: The search for other bodies continue

There have been xenophobic attacks in Mchesi and Biwi in Lilongwe following reports that a Burundian was killing Malawians for organ harvesting.

However, Lilongwe Police Station officer-in-charge Dennis Katuya said the killings of three people whose bodies were exhumed at uncompleted house in Mchesi were allegedly done by two Malawians and have not mentioned any foreigner in their recorded statements.

"One of the suspect was working as a security guard in the compound where the dead bodies were found, but used to visit other townships to hire motorcycle taxis whose operators became his prey as he was allegedly killing and burying them for undisclosed purpose," said Katuya when he briefed journalists in Lilongwe.

He said the suspect told the police that his target were Kabaza motorcycle operators and he confessed that he has killed eight of them and buried them in different locations.

"When the police went to the scene, two bodies were exhumed and after post-mortem, it was found that death was due to head injuries resulting from being hit with a sharp object," said Katuya.

Police said they are still searching for more bodies as one suspect confessed to have murdered eight people.

Currently, shops belonging to Burundi nationals in Area 36-Kaphiri, Kawale, Kaondo, Chakhoma and Mchesi have been looted, which has forced them to flee the areas.

Katuya identified the two suspects locked up are Blessings Lifa 32, who hails from Mphola Village in Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu and Shadreck Ndalama, 25 from Magamba Village, T.A. Liwonde in Machinga.

