Somalia Pledges to Help China Fight Coronavirus

Somalia has joined many other countries in expressing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday 5 January, there were 491 deaths from the coronavirus in China and 1 abroad, and 24,363 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 197 abroad. Some 892 people have recovered.

The Chinese government has activated a level 1 emergency response in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities on the Chinese mainland.

Earlier this week, Somalia's foreign minister Ahmed Isse Awad hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian at his residence. Awad assured the ambassador of his country's solidarity with China as it confronts coronavirus.

Health officials in the Horn of African country have heightened surveillance at all ports of entry to contain the spread of the virus.

The Somali government says its focus is international airlines coming in from several Middle Eastern and African countries - airports under regional administrations have also been urged to create emergency response centers to report any suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the Somali mission to China says all fifty Somali nationals residing in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus in China are all in good condition, with none of them affected.