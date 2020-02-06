Somalia Pledges to Help China Fight Coronavirus

6 February 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has joined many other countries in expressing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday 5 January, there were 491 deaths from the coronavirus in China and 1 abroad, and 24,363 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 197 abroad. Some 892 people have recovered.

The Chinese government has activated a level 1 emergency response in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities on the Chinese mainland.

Earlier this week, Somalia's foreign minister Ahmed Isse Awad hosted the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian at his residence. Awad assured the ambassador of his country's solidarity with China as it confronts coronavirus.

Why is Yamamoto under fire?

Somalia reaches two critical agreements with IMF over funding

20 killed in fresh Clan clashes in southern Somalia

Health officials in the Horn of African country have heightened surveillance at all ports of entry to contain the spread of the virus.

The Somali government says its focus is international airlines coming in from several Middle Eastern and African countries - airports under regional administrations have also been urged to create emergency response centers to report any suspected cases.

Meanwhile, the Somali mission to China says all fifty Somali nationals residing in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus in China are all in good condition, with none of them affected.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.